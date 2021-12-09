Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. Buys Shares of 2,550 Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,550 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $593,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MSI. Defined Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,808 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $652,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 581.4% during the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 54,318 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $12,619,000 after acquiring an additional 46,347 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 5.2% during the third quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 1,959 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $455,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 40.3% in the 3rd quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 45,301 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $10,524,000 after purchasing an additional 13,001 shares during the last quarter. Finally, E&G Advisors LP acquired a new position in Motorola Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $279,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MSI shares. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $260.00 to $302.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Northcoast Research downgraded Motorola Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Barclays raised their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $267.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Motorola Solutions from $307.00 to $303.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Motorola Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $262.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Motorola Solutions presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $254.46.

Shares of Motorola Solutions stock opened at $253.69 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $42.85 billion, a PE ratio of 35.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.76. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $163.16 and a twelve month high of $262.42. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $247.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $233.13.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.41. Motorola Solutions had a negative return on equity of 370.72% and a net margin of 15.46%. The business had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.81 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 8.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a $0.79 dividend. This is a positive change from Motorola Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.28%.

About Motorola Solutions

Motorola Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of communication infrastructure, devices, accessories, software and services. It operates through the following segments: Products & Systems Integration and Software & Services. The Products & Systems Integration segment offers an extensive portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, video security devices and infrastructure, and the implementation and integration of such systems, devices, and applications.

