Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. Has $141,000 Stock Holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 85.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,092 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 502 shares during the quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $141,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of QCOM. Financial Enhancement Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the third quarter worth $26,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the second quarter worth $29,000. Disciplined Investments LLC increased its position in QUALCOMM by 420.0% during the second quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 234 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in QUALCOMM during the second quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in QUALCOMM during the second quarter worth $36,000. 71.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

QUALCOMM stock opened at $182.63 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.68. The firm has a market cap of $204.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s fifty day moving average is $152.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $144.49. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52 week low of $122.17 and a 52 week high of $188.77.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The wireless technology company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.49. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 104.16% and a net margin of 26.94%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.23 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 9.55 earnings per share for the current year.

QUALCOMM declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, October 12th that allows the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the wireless technology company to repurchase up to 7.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.56%.

In other news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 21,006 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.94, for a total transaction of $3,779,819.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 2,847 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.98, for a total transaction of $515,250.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have commented on QCOM. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. DZ Bank upgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, QUALCOMM presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $181.50.

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

