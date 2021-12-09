Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. Purchases 80 Shares of Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH)

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,980 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Manhattan Associates were worth $608,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MANH. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Manhattan Associates by 37.1% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,143,407 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $310,451,000 after purchasing an additional 580,286 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in Manhattan Associates by 118.6% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 473,704 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $68,611,000 after purchasing an additional 257,011 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in Manhattan Associates by 980.0% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 280,740 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $42,962,000 after purchasing an additional 254,745 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in Manhattan Associates by 8.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,790,021 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $404,107,000 after purchasing an additional 228,468 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Manhattan Associates by 10.8% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,132,338 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $308,848,000 after purchasing an additional 207,935 shares during the period. 96.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MANH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet raised Manhattan Associates from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Truist boosted their target price on Manhattan Associates from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Manhattan Associates from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Benchmark boosted their target price on Manhattan Associates from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their target price on Manhattan Associates from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.86.

Manhattan Associates stock opened at $154.90 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $165.29 and a 200-day moving average of $156.12. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a 1 year low of $98.00 and a 1 year high of $188.52. The company has a market capitalization of $9.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.06 and a beta of 1.99.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The software maker reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.17. Manhattan Associates had a return on equity of 48.97% and a net margin of 17.27%. The company had revenue of $169.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.05 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Manhattan Associates, Inc. will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Manhattan Associates Company Profile

Manhattan Associates, Inc engages in designing, building and delivering supply chain commerce solutions by converging front-end sales with back-end supply chain. It operates through the following geographical segments: The Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Deepak Raghavan in October 1990 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

