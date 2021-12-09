Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. Takes $562,000 Position in Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL)

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 10,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $562,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TNL. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new stake in Travel + Leisure during the 3rd quarter valued at $401,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in shares of Travel + Leisure by 20.7% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Travel + Leisure during the third quarter valued at $5,620,000. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Travel + Leisure by 16.8% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 377,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,593,000 after buying an additional 54,213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Travel + Leisure during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Institutional investors own 86.71% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on TNL. Zacks Investment Research cut Travel + Leisure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 30th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Travel + Leisure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $74.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Travel + Leisure from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Travel + Leisure from $78.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Truist raised their target price on Travel + Leisure from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.50.

In other news, Director George Herrera sold 660 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.70, for a total value of $36,762.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 1.93% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:TNL opened at $52.35 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $54.73. Travel + Leisure Co. has a 52-week low of $41.07 and a 52-week high of $68.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.52 billion, a PE ratio of 22.47 and a beta of 1.83.

Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.16. Travel + Leisure had a negative return on equity of 26.19% and a net margin of 7.01%. The firm had revenue of $839.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $828.79 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Travel + Leisure Co. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. This is an increase from Travel + Leisure’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Travel + Leisure’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.50%.

Travel + Leisure Co is a membership and leisure travel company, with a portfolio of nearly 20 resort, travel club, and lifestyle travel brands. The company provides outstanding vacation experiences and travel inspiration to millions of owners, members, and subscribers every year through its products and services: Wyndham Destinations, the vacation ownership company with 230 vacation club resort locations across the globe; Panorama, the membership travel business that includes the vacation exchange company, industry travel technology, and subscription travel brands; and Travel + Leisure Group, featuring online and print travel content, online booking platforms and travel clubs, and branded consumer products.

