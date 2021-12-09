Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.69 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH) will announce earnings of $0.69 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Hilltop’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.82 and the lowest is $0.56. Hilltop reported earnings of $1.30 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 46.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Hilltop will report full-year earnings of $4.39 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.12 to $4.65. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $2.63 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.45 to $2.80. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Hilltop.

Hilltop (NYSE:HTH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.33. Hilltop had a return on equity of 17.36% and a net margin of 20.25%. The business had revenue of $473.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $424.52 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.69 earnings per share.

Shares of NYSE:HTH traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $34.34. 280,049 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 598,724. Hilltop has a 1 year low of $25.10 and a 1 year high of $39.60. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.01. The firm has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.64 and a beta of 1.09.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. Hilltop’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.28%.

In related news, Director Hill A. Feinberg sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.36, for a total value of $353,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Keith E. Bornemann sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.94, for a total transaction of $110,820.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 22.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HTH. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Hilltop by 42.6% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,088 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in shares of Hilltop by 42.6% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,991 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Hilltop by 124.5% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,164 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its position in shares of Hilltop by 104.6% during the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 2,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 1,301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. raised its position in shares of Hilltop by 40.6% during the 2nd quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 3,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares during the last quarter. 66.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hilltop Company Profile

Hilltop Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of business and consumer banking services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Broker-Dealer, Mortgage Origination and Insurance. The Banking segment includes business banking, personal banking, wealth and investment management. The Broker-Dealer segment includes the following lines of business: public finance, capital markets, retail, structured finance, clearing services and securities lending.

