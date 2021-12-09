Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV) Receives $66.00 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $64.80.

HGV has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd.

Get Hilton Grand Vacations alerts:

HGV stock opened at $51.55 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a current ratio of 4.95. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.52. Hilton Grand Vacations has a 52 week low of $28.76 and a 52 week high of $56.33. The company has a market capitalization of $4.42 billion, a PE ratio of -57.92 and a beta of 2.13.

Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.52. Hilton Grand Vacations had a negative net margin of 3.10% and a positive return on equity of 22.06%. The business had revenue of $928.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $435.48 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.08) earnings per share. Hilton Grand Vacations’s revenue was up 346.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Hilton Grand Vacations will post 1.67 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Charles R. Jr. Corbin sold 17,526 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.88, for a total value of $909,248.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. bought a new position in Hilton Grand Vacations in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,441,172,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Hilton Grand Vacations by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,932,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,332,000 after buying an additional 57,379 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in Hilton Grand Vacations by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,296,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,003,000 after buying an additional 526,583 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Hilton Grand Vacations by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,813,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,003,000 after buying an additional 578,470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Hilton Grand Vacations by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,682,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,814,000 after buying an additional 283,584 shares during the last quarter.

About Hilton Grand Vacations

Hilton Grand Vacations, Inc engages in marketing and sale of vacation ownership interval and management of resorts in urban destinations. It operates through the Real Estate Sales and Financing; and Resort Operations and Club Management segments. The Real Estate Sales and Financing segment refers to the sale of vacation ownership intervals on behalf of third-party developers using the Hilton Grand Vacations brand in exchange for sales, marketing and brand fees, and the financing solutions.

Read More: Why is the ex-dividend date different from the record date?



Receive News & Ratings for Hilton Grand Vacations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilton Grand Vacations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.