HM Capital Management LLC Sells 18,202 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

HM Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 87.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,579 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 18,202 shares during the quarter. HM Capital Management LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $266,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GE. Monument Capital Management purchased a new stake in General Electric in the third quarter worth $206,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in General Electric in the third quarter worth $220,000. Diamant Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in General Electric in the third quarter worth $539,000. Parkside Investments LLC purchased a new stake in General Electric in the third quarter worth $721,000. Finally, Kessler Investment Group LLC grew its stake in General Electric by 416.8% in the third quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 646 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the period.

Get General Electric alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on GE shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on General Electric from $112.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. TheStreet raised General Electric from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on General Electric in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. Cowen increased their target price on General Electric from $108.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research increased their target price on General Electric from $132.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, General Electric currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.76.

In related news, Director Leslie Seidman acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $100.59 per share, with a total value of $100,590.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders bought 2,051 shares of company stock worth $210,673 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

GE stock opened at $98.28 on Thursday. General Electric has a fifty-two week low of $82.88 and a fifty-two week high of $116.17. The business’s 50-day moving average is $103.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $104.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.80. The company has a market cap of $107.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -189.00, a P/E/G ratio of 8.82 and a beta of 1.03.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.14. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 5.88% and a negative net margin of 0.05%. The company had revenue of $18.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. General Electric’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that General Electric will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 27th were paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 24th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -61.54%.

About General Electric

General Electric Co engages in the provision of technology and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, which includes gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

Read More: How Do You Make Money With Penny Stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Electric (NYSE:GE).

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.