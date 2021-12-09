HM Capital Management LLC Trims Stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

HM Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 4.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 90,142 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,231 shares during the period. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF makes up 6.0% of HM Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. HM Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $13,846,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. CKW Financial Group purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000.

Shares of VIG stock opened at $167.83 on Thursday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $136.02 and a fifty-two week high of $168.93. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $163.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $159.80.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

