Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) Shares Acquired by Minot Wealth Management LLC

Minot Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 6.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,209 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 1,581 shares during the period. Honeywell International makes up approximately 1.2% of Minot Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Minot Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $5,351,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 56,017,241 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $12,287,383,000 after purchasing an additional 300,010 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,135,673 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,661,961,000 after purchasing an additional 613,394 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,328,599 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,478,147,000 after purchasing an additional 740,044 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,010,886 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,756,812,000 after purchasing an additional 160,118 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,423,497 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,189,643,000 after purchasing an additional 387,820 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HON traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $204.71. 54,391 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,690,265. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $216.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $222.37. Honeywell International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $194.55 and a fifty-two week high of $236.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $140.93 billion, a PE ratio of 26.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.15.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $8.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.68 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.80% and a return on equity of 31.21%. Honeywell International’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.56 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. This is a positive change from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is currently 50.39%.

HON has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $253.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $229.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $246.00 to $229.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $229.00 to $224.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $270.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Honeywell International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $236.50.

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

