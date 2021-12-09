HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:HBH) Given a €130.00 Price Target by Kepler Capital Markets Analysts

HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:HBH) has been given a €130.00 ($146.07) price objective by investment analysts at Kepler Capital Markets in a research note issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Kepler Capital Markets’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 3.75% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Warburg Research set a €124.00 ($139.33) price target on HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Thursday, September 30th.

ETR:HBH opened at €125.30 ($140.79) on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.00. HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA has a 1-year low of €69.70 ($78.31) and a 1-year high of €119.60 ($134.38). The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.64. The business’s fifty day moving average price is €108.46 and its 200 day moving average price is €98.76.

HORNBACH Holding AG & Co KGaA, through its subsidiaries, develops and operates do-it-yourself (DIY) megastores with garden centers in Germany and other European countries. The company's stationary stores offer approximately 50,000 articles in various divisions, including hardware/electrical, paint/wallpaper/flooring, construction materials/timber/prefabricated components, sanitary/tiles, and garden.

