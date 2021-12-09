Howland Capital Management LLC Has $4.56 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Howland Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,766 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $4,560,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 2,766 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $454,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 21.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 789,778 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $129,697,000 after purchasing an additional 142,124 shares in the last quarter. DDD Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. DDD Partners LLC now owns 45,363 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,450,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 12,898 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 10,825 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,778,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. 39.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEARCA GLD traded down $0.81 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $166.09. 41,002 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,328,245. SPDR Gold Shares has a twelve month low of $157.13 and a twelve month high of $183.21. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $167.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $168.66.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

