Howland Capital Management LLC Sells 1,669 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Howland Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 4.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,536 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,669 shares during the quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $2,412,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dodge & Cox lifted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 56.9% during the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 28,961,844 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,994,313,000 after acquiring an additional 10,499,694 shares during the period. Amundi purchased a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the second quarter valued at approximately $607,701,000. Parnassus Investments CA raised its stake in Gilead Sciences by 88.5% in the second quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 10,362,033 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $713,530,000 after purchasing an additional 4,864,272 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Gilead Sciences by 18.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,989,872 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $756,765,000 after acquiring an additional 1,702,366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Gilead Sciences by 32.5% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,854,270 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $403,064,000 after acquiring an additional 1,435,775 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

Gilead Sciences stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Thursday, reaching $69.71. The company had a trading volume of 6,386,939 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,230,580. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.86. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.56 and a 1-year high of $73.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.44 billion, a PE ratio of 11.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.37.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.93. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 26.91% and a return on equity of 56.59%. The firm had revenue of $7.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.99 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.07%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.46%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on GILD shares. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Friday, November 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $77.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research report on Wednesday. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $77.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Sunday, October 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $72.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.60.

Gilead Sciences Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

Recommended Story: How to interpret the current ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GILD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD).

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.