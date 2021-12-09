Howland Capital Management LLC Sells 2,405 Shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA)

Howland Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 197,541 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,405 shares during the quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.35% of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF worth $9,913,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,000 after buying an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its position in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 14,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $707,000 after buying an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $690,000 after buying an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the period. Finally, Hamilton Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Hamilton Wealth LLC now owns 39,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,971,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period.

Shares of VNLA stock traded up $0.03 on Thursday, reaching $49.80. The stock had a trading volume of 290,535 shares, compared to its average volume of 360,309. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $49.99. Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF has a 12 month low of $49.73 and a 12 month high of $50.52.

