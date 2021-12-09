Howland Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Howland Capital Management LLC reduced its position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 183,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,091 shares during the quarter. Chubb comprises approximately 1.7% of Howland Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Howland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $31,834,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CB. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its holdings in Chubb by 1.8% during the second quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 3,255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $518,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. CWS Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Chubb by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. CWS Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,808 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $764,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Aries Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Chubb by 0.8% in the third quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 7,584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,316,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Chubb by 6.4% during the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Finally, Buckley Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Chubb by 2.3% in the second quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,891 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $460,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. 86.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Chubb alerts:

In other news, COO John W. Keogh sold 28,494 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.23, for a total transaction of $5,163,967.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 15,385 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.01, for a total transaction of $3,000,228.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 74,804 shares of company stock valued at $14,255,494 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on CB shares. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Chubb from $192.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Chubb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $185.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Chubb from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Chubb in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $235.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Chubb in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $201.88.

Shares of CB traded down $0.97 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $188.19. 984 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,867,249. Chubb Limited has a 1-year low of $144.00 and a 1-year high of $197.92. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $186.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $177.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market cap of $81.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.80.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $9.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.21 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 21.20% and a return on equity of 9.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.00 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Chubb Limited will post 12.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.28%.

Chubb Company Profile

Chubb Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.

Featured Article: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB).

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.