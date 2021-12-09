HSBC Initiates Coverage on Volvo Car (NASDAQ:VLVOF)

Stock analysts at HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Volvo Car (NASDAQ:VLVOF) in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “hold” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other research firms have also commented on VLVOF. Nordea Equity Research initiated coverage on Volvo Car in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a SEK 90 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Volvo Car in a report on Thursday. They set a “neutral” rating and a SEK 78 price objective for the company.

NASDAQ VLVOF opened at 8.35 on Thursday.

Volvo Car AB (publ.) designs, develops, manufactures, assembles, markets, and sells passenger cars in Europe, China, the United States, and internationally. The company offers sedansand SUV vehicles under the Volvo brand. It also provides vehicle parts and accessories. The company was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Gothenburg, Sweden.

