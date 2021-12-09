Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) Shares Sold by Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lessened its stake in shares of Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) by 7.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,163 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 166 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Hubbell were worth $391,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Hubbell in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hubbell during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hubbell by 91.6% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 295 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Hubbell in the 2nd quarter valued at $107,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Hubbell by 60.1% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 690 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

HUBB has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Hubbell in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $192.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hubbell from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Hubbell from $211.00 to $209.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 7th.

Shares of HUBB stock opened at $209.01 on Thursday. Hubbell Incorporated has a 12-month low of $149.07 and a 12-month high of $212.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $197.44 and a 200-day moving average of $194.22. The company has a market capitalization of $11.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. Hubbell had a return on equity of 20.80% and a net margin of 8.03%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.30 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Hubbell Incorporated will post 8.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be given a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. This is a positive change from Hubbell’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.44%.

Hubbell Company Profile

Hubbell, Inc engages in designing, manufacturing and sale of electrical and electronic products for non-residential and residential construction, industrial, and utility applications. It operates though the following segments: Electrical and Utility Solutions. The Electrical segment manufactures and sells wiring and electrical, lighting fixtures and controls for indoor and outdoor applications as well as specialty lighting and communications products.

