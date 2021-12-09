Humaniq (HMQ) Price Hits $0.0085 on Top Exchanges

Humaniq (CURRENCY:HMQ) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on December 9th. One Humaniq coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0085 or 0.00000018 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Humaniq has traded 6.1% higher against the dollar. Humaniq has a total market cap of $1.57 million and approximately $54,315.00 worth of Humaniq was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00004458 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001199 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002095 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.91 or 0.00043841 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002088 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.50 or 0.00007345 BTC.

Humaniq Coin Profile

HMQ is a coin. Its launch date was May 8th, 2017. Humaniq’s total supply is 207,143,695 coins and its circulating supply is 185,811,695 coins. The Reddit community for Humaniq is /r/Humaniq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Humaniq’s official website is humaniq.com . Humaniq’s official Twitter account is @Humaniq_co and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Humaniq is a decentralized application created on the Ethereum blockchain to deliver banking tools to the roughly two bln global inhabitants without access to more traditional institutions using the biometric technology as a anti-sybil measure. The dapp is to be made available for smartphones, making it globally accessible. HMQ is an Ethereum-based token that will be used for all operations within the network and will also be distributed to users through bounty and referral programs. “

