Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) Shares Purchased by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) by 37.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,615 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,957 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned 0.11% of Huntington Ingalls Industries worth $8,421,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Huntington Ingalls Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. 85.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HII stock opened at $186.34 on Thursday. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $156.36 and a 12 month high of $224.13. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $195.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $202.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market cap of $7.46 billion, a PE ratio of 11.17 and a beta of 1.02.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The aerospace company reported $3.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.13 by $0.52. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a net margin of 7.01% and a return on equity of 29.50%. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 13.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 26th will be paid a dividend of $1.18 per share. This is a positive change from Huntington Ingalls Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.14. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 28.30%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on HII shares. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $230.00 to $212.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Bank of America lowered shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $240.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $203.80.

In other news, VP Jennifer R. Boykin sold 275 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.29, for a total transaction of $50,954.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.54% of the company’s stock.

About Huntington Ingalls Industries

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in the shipbuilding business. It operates through the following business segments: Ingalls, Newport News, and Technical Solutions. The Ingalls segment develops and constructs non-nuclear ships, assault ships, and surface combatants. The Newport News segment designs, builds, and maintains nuclear-powered ships which include aircraft carriers and submarines.

