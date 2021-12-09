Hut 8 Mining (OTCMKTS:HUTMF) Stock Price Down 1%

Hut 8 Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:HUTMF)’s stock price fell 1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $9.55 and last traded at $9.95. 5,752,384 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 320% from the average session volume of 1,368,911 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.05.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.07.

About Hut 8 Mining (OTCMKTS:HUTMF)

Hut 8 Mining Corp. operates as a cryptocurrency mining company in Canada. The company engages in industrial scale bitcoin mining operations. It also owns and operates 38 BlockBoxes in Drumheller, Alberta; and 56 BlockBoxes in Medicine Hat, Alberta. The company is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

