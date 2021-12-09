Hyper Finance (HYFI) Price Hits $0.0009 on Exchanges

Hyper Finance (CURRENCY:HYFI) traded down 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on December 9th. Hyper Finance has a total market capitalization of $29,640.16 and approximately $44.00 worth of Hyper Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Hyper Finance has traded 29.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Hyper Finance coin can now be purchased for about $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Hyper Finance alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002035 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00001853 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $28.46 or 0.00057919 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,251.56 or 0.08651884 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $30.29 or 0.00061634 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $39.25 or 0.00079870 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49,337.80 or 1.00401917 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00002855 BTC.

Hyper Finance Coin Profile

Hyper Finance’s total supply is 200,371,432 coins and its circulating supply is 31,658,686 coins. Hyper Finance’s official Twitter account is @hyper_finance

Buying and Selling Hyper Finance

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hyper Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hyper Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hyper Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Hyper Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hyper Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.