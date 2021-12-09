iCAD, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICAD) Director Andy Sassine Sells 10,000 Shares

iCAD, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICAD) Director Andy Sassine sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.71, for a total value of $67,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Andy Sassine also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 8th, Andy Sassine sold 10,000 shares of iCAD stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.89, for a total value of $108,900.00.

On Wednesday, October 6th, Andy Sassine sold 10,000 shares of iCAD stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.56, for a total value of $105,600.00.

On Monday, September 13th, Andy Sassine sold 10,000 shares of iCAD stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.09, for a total value of $110,900.00.

Shares of ICAD stock opened at $7.22 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.72. iCAD, Inc. has a one year low of $6.14 and a one year high of $21.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $181.29 million, a PE ratio of -20.06 and a beta of 1.08.

iCAD (NASDAQ:ICAD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The technology company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.01). iCAD had a negative net margin of 23.98% and a negative return on equity of 17.38%. The company had revenue of $9.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.41 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.08) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that iCAD, Inc. will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA lifted its stake in iCAD by 91.2% in the third quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 2,242,603 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $24,108,000 after buying an additional 1,069,730 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in iCAD by 1.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,162,512 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $20,123,000 after buying an additional 21,751 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lifted its stake in iCAD by 54.4% in the third quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 631,725 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,791,000 after buying an additional 222,635 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of iCAD by 9.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 377,207 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,529,000 after purchasing an additional 34,083 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of iCAD by 11.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 364,788 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,314,000 after purchasing an additional 38,911 shares during the period. 49.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ICAD has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded iCAD from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, December 3rd. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target (down from $22.00) on shares of iCAD in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of iCAD in a report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of iCAD in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, iCAD currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.39.

iCAD Company Profile

iCAD, Inc is a medical technology company, which engages in the provision cancer detection and therapy solutions. It operates through the Cancer Detection and Cancer Therapy segments. The Cancer Detection segment include image analysis and workflow products. The Cancer Therapy segment consists radiation therapy products.

