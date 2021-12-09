ICG-Longbow Senior Secured UK Property Debt Investments Ltd Declares Dividend of GBX 1.50 (LON:LBOW)

ICG-Longbow Senior Secured UK Property Debt Investments Ltd (LON:LBOW) announced a dividend on Tuesday, December 7th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 16th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.50 ($0.02) per share on Friday, January 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of LBOW stock opened at GBX 83.90 ($1.11) on Thursday. ICG-Longbow Senior Secured UK Property Debt Investments has a 12-month low of GBX 83.80 ($1.11) and a 12-month high of GBX 93 ($1.23). The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 87.14.

In other ICG-Longbow Senior Secured UK Property Debt Investments news, insider John (Jack) Perry CBE bought 2,254 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 88 ($1.17) per share, for a total transaction of £1,983.52 ($2,630.31).

ICG-Longbow Senior Secured UK Property Debt Investments Ltd specializes in mezzanine debt and whole loan investments. The fund focuses only on United Kingdom commercial real estate. ICG-Longbow Senior Secured UK Property Debt Investments Ltd is domiciled in Channel Islands.

