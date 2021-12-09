iClick Interactive Asia Group (NASDAQ:ICLK) Shares Gap Down to $5.54

Shares of iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited (NASDAQ:ICLK) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $5.54, but opened at $5.22. iClick Interactive Asia Group shares last traded at $5.57, with a volume of 2,160 shares changing hands.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Alliance Global Partners reduced their target price on iClick Interactive Asia Group from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on iClick Interactive Asia Group from $9.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th.

Get iClick Interactive Asia Group alerts:

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.27. The company has a market cap of $517.23 million, a P/E ratio of -79.13 and a beta of 0.48.

iClick Interactive Asia Group (NASDAQ:ICLK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01). iClick Interactive Asia Group had a negative return on equity of 2.80% and a negative net margin of 2.05%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in iClick Interactive Asia Group by 27.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,213,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,636,000 after buying an additional 1,542,642 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in shares of iClick Interactive Asia Group by 9.9% during the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,326,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,458,000 after buying an additional 481,290 shares during the period. TT International Asset Management LTD increased its stake in shares of iClick Interactive Asia Group by 0.4% during the second quarter. TT International Asset Management LTD now owns 2,881,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,813,000 after buying an additional 10,066 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of iClick Interactive Asia Group by 47.3% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,516,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,385,000 after buying an additional 486,817 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of iClick Interactive Asia Group by 17.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,502,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,310,000 after buying an additional 224,149 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 35.67% of the company’s stock.

About iClick Interactive Asia Group (NASDAQ:ICLK)

iClick Interactive Asia Group Ltd. is a holding company, engages in the provision of online marketing and data technology platform. Its data-driven solutions help marketers identify, engage, and activate potential customers, monitor and measure the results of marketing campaigns, and create content catering to potential customers across different content distribution channels through both personal computer and mobile devices.

Further Reading: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Receive News & Ratings for iClick Interactive Asia Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iClick Interactive Asia Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.