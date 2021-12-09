IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA) Shares Sold by Pacer Advisors Inc.

Pacer Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,196 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 126 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in IDACORP were worth $537,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bbva USA acquired a new position in IDACORP in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in IDACORP by 23.4% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 596 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in IDACORP by 59.0% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,078 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its position in IDACORP by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 2,225 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in IDACORP by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,474 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.18% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on IDA. Bank of America upgraded IDACORP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on IDACORP from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th.

Shares of NYSE:IDA opened at $109.01 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $105.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $103.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a market capitalization of $5.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.07, a PEG ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 0.51. IDACORP, Inc. has a 12-month low of $85.30 and a 12-month high of $110.21.

IDACORP (NYSE:IDA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The energy company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by ($0.06). IDACORP had a return on equity of 9.60% and a net margin of 17.39%. The business had revenue of $446.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $392.03 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.02 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that IDACORP, Inc. will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. This is a boost from IDACORP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. IDACORP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.73%.

IDACORP, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, sale, and purchase of electric energy. The firm owns and operates hydroelectric plants on the Snake River and its tributaries. It operates through the following segments: Utilities Operations and Other. The Utilities Operations segment focuses in the production of electricity.

