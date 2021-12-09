Idle (IDLE) Price Hits $2.34 on Major Exchanges

Idle (CURRENCY:IDLE) traded 11.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on December 9th. One Idle coin can currently be purchased for $2.34 or 0.00004900 BTC on exchanges. Idle has a total market cap of $6.79 million and $51,295.00 worth of Idle was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Idle has traded down 35.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002092 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00001828 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $27.41 or 0.00057340 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,100.25 or 0.08578255 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $28.80 or 0.00060261 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.13 or 0.00079779 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,976.27 or 1.00372640 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002844 BTC.

About Idle

Idle’s total supply is 13,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,898,751 coins. The official message board for Idle is idlefinance.medium.com . The official website for Idle is idle.finance . Idle’s official Twitter account is @idlefinance

Idle Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Idle directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Idle should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Idle using one of the exchanges listed above.

