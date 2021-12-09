Ikena Oncology (NASDAQ:IKNA) Shares Up 11.4%

Ikena Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:IKNA)’s stock price shot up 11.4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $14.34 and last traded at $13.99. 4,337 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 146,011 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.56.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Ikena Oncology from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ikena Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.50.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.61.

Ikena Oncology (NASDAQ:IKNA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ikena Oncology, Inc. will post -3.18 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Ikena Oncology in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,073,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Ikena Oncology during the 1st quarter worth about $1,992,000. BVF Inc. IL grew its holdings in Ikena Oncology by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 1,767,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,814,000 after acquiring an additional 167,741 shares during the last quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Ikena Oncology by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 349,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,909,000 after acquiring an additional 24,660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Ikena Oncology during the 2nd quarter worth about $356,000. 55.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ikena Oncology, Inc, a targeted oncology company, focuses on developing novel cancer therapies targeting key signaling pathways that drive the formation and spread of cancer. Its lead targeted oncology product candidate is IK-930, an oral small molecule inhibitor of the transcriptional enhanced associate domain, transcription factor in the Hippo signaling pathway.

