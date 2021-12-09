Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) Shares Sold by EFG Asset Management Americas Corp.

EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. cut its position in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,343 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 27 shares during the period. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp.’s holdings in Illumina were worth $545,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ILMN. Kovack Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Illumina during the second quarter worth about $214,000. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Illumina by 5.6% in the second quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 618 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt boosted its position in shares of Illumina by 9.3% in the second quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 2,347 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $1,111,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment Corp IL boosted its position in shares of Illumina by 7.2% in the second quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 741 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Illumina by 1.2% in the second quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,205 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $1,517,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Illumina alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ILMN shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $390.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. TheStreet cut Illumina from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on Illumina from $425.00 to $420.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Illumina from $493.00 to $437.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $429.75.

ILMN opened at $375.98 on Thursday. Illumina, Inc. has a 12 month low of $336.00 and a 12 month high of $555.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 2.24. The stock has a market cap of $58.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $392.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $438.42.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The life sciences company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.21. Illumina had a return on equity of 15.03% and a net margin of 21.17%. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.02 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 39.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Illumina, Inc. will post 5.61 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Alexander Aravanis sold 361 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $386.35, for a total transaction of $139,472.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Charles Dadswell sold 314 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $377.86, for a total value of $118,648.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 14,207 shares of company stock worth $5,862,190. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Illumina Profile

Illumina, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through Core Illumina segment, which serves customers in the research, clinical and applied markets, and enable the adoption of a variety of genomic solutions.

Featured Article: What is a Leveraged Buyout (LBO)?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ILMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN).

Receive News & Ratings for Illumina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illumina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.