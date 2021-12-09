Illuvium Price Down 20.3% This Week (ILV)

Illuvium (CURRENCY:ILV) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on December 9th. One Illuvium coin can currently be bought for approximately $1,281.86 or 0.02687402 BTC on exchanges. Illuvium has a total market cap of $824.00 million and approximately $92.39 million worth of Illuvium was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Illuvium has traded 20.3% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002096 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00001805 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.28 or 0.00057200 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4,100.02 or 0.08595653 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.60 or 0.00059952 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.74 or 0.00079121 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,763.64 or 1.00136036 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002828 BTC.

Illuvium Coin Profile

Illuvium’s total supply is 7,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 642,819 coins. Illuvium’s official Twitter account is @illuviumio

Illuvium Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Illuvium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Illuvium should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Illuvium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

