Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI) CEO Sells $4,717,800.00 in Stock

Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI) CEO William Hoffman sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.63, for a total transaction of $4,717,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

William Hoffman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 5th, William Hoffman sold 30,000 shares of Inari Medical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.22, for a total transaction of $2,736,600.00.

On Thursday, October 28th, William Hoffman sold 3,722 shares of Inari Medical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.17, for a total transaction of $335,612.74.

On Monday, October 25th, William Hoffman sold 500 shares of Inari Medical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.05, for a total transaction of $45,025.00.

On Wednesday, October 20th, William Hoffman sold 25,778 shares of Inari Medical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.10, for a total transaction of $2,322,597.80.

On Thursday, October 7th, William Hoffman sold 29,900 shares of Inari Medical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.09, for a total transaction of $2,424,591.00.

On Tuesday, October 5th, William Hoffman sold 70,000 shares of Inari Medical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.96, for a total transaction of $5,527,200.00.

NARI opened at $84.85 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $85.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.94. Inari Medical, Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.27 and a 52 week high of $127.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a PE ratio of 314.27 and a beta of 1.93.

Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.05. Inari Medical had a net margin of 6.49% and a return on equity of 7.23%. The firm had revenue of $72.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.16 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.12 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Inari Medical, Inc. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NARI. Central Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Inari Medical in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Inari Medical in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Inari Medical in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Inari Medical by 48.4% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Inari Medical by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the period. 62.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on NARI. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Inari Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $93.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $139.00 price objective on shares of Inari Medical in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Inari Medical from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.00.

About Inari Medical

Inari Medical, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, focuses on developing products to treat and transform the lives of patients suffering from venous diseases in the United States. It offers ClotTriever for treatment of deep vein thrombosis; and FlowTriever, a thrombectomy system for treatment of pulmonary embolism.

