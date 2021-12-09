Informa (LON:INF) Price Target Cut to GBX 635 by Analysts at Barclays

Informa (LON:INF) had its price objective reduced by Barclays from GBX 640 ($8.49) to GBX 635 ($8.42) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on INF. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a hold rating on shares of Informa in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Informa in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Shore Capital restated a hold rating on shares of Informa in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Informa from GBX 496 ($6.58) to GBX 560 ($7.43) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 640 ($8.49) target price on shares of Informa in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 633.33 ($8.40).

Shares of Informa stock opened at GBX 506.40 ($6.72) on Wednesday. Informa has a twelve month low of GBX 459.80 ($6.10) and a twelve month high of GBX 603.60 ($8.00). The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.44. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 529.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 527.96. The stock has a market capitalization of £7.61 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.40.

Informa plc operates as a business-to-business exhibitions and events, learning, and information services company worldwide. It operates through five divisions: Informa Connect, Informa Intelligence, Informa Markets, Informa Tech, and Taylor & Francis. The Informa Connect division provides content-driven events and digital platforms that allow professionals to meet, connect, learn, and share knowledge.

