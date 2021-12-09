Innoviva, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVA) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.41 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Innoviva, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVA) to announce earnings of $0.41 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Innoviva’s earnings. Innoviva reported earnings of $0.48 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 14.6%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Innoviva will report full-year earnings of $2.02 per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.61 per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Innoviva.

Innoviva (NASDAQ:INVA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The biotechnology company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.47. Innoviva had a return on equity of 56.51% and a net margin of 82.58%. The firm had revenue of $97.86 million for the quarter.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Innoviva from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th.

NASDAQ INVA opened at $16.72 on Monday. Innoviva has a 12 month low of $10.18 and a 12 month high of $18.97. The stock has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.36 and a beta of 0.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $17.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.29. The company has a current ratio of 75.82, a quick ratio of 75.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

In other Innoviva news, Director Innoviva, Inc. acquired 1,212,122 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.30 per share, with a total value of $4,000,002.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in INVA. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of Innoviva in the second quarter worth about $39,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Innoviva in the second quarter worth about $40,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Innoviva in the second quarter worth about $70,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Innoviva in the second quarter worth about $76,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Innoviva by 660.0% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,126 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 5,320 shares during the period. 99.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Innoviva Company Profile

Innoviva, Inc is engaged in the development, commercialization, and financial management of bio-pharmaceuticals. Its portfolio includes Relvar Breo Ellipta, which is a once-daily combination medicine consisting of a long-acting beta2 agonist, vilanterol, and an inhaled corticosteroid, fluticasone furoate; and Anoro Ellipta, a once-daily medicine combining a long-acting muscarinic antagonist, umeclidinium bromide, LABA, VI.

