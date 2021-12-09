Inotiv (NASDAQ:NOTV) Receives “Buy” Rating from Colliers Securities

Colliers Securities reissued their buy rating on shares of Inotiv (NASDAQ:NOTV) in a report released on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. Colliers Securities currently has a $71.00 price target on the stock.

NOTV has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of Inotiv in a report on Monday, September 20th. They set a buy rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Inotiv from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $59.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 12th.

Shares of NOTV opened at $53.44 on Wednesday. Inotiv has a 1-year low of $7.14 and a 1-year high of $60.66. The company has a 50-day moving average of $44.26 and a 200 day moving average of $34.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $851.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -133.60, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Inotiv by 1,797.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 635,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,963,000 after purchasing an additional 602,245 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in Inotiv by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 83,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,220,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of Inotiv in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $290,000. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in shares of Inotiv in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Inotiv by 182.4% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 124,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,310,000 after buying an additional 80,209 shares during the last quarter. 49.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Inotiv

Inotiv, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical development company, which engages in the provision of drug discovery, development services, and analytical instruments. The firm operates through the following business segments: Contract Research Services and Research Products. The Contract Research Services segment provides screening and pharmacological testing, preclinical safety testing, formulation development, regulatory compliance, and quality control testing.

