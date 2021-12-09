Inotiv (NASDAQ:NOTV) Receives “Buy” Rating from Colliers Securities

Colliers Securities reissued their buy rating on shares of Inotiv (NASDAQ:NOTV) in a report released on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. Colliers Securities currently has a $71.00 price target on the stock.
NOTV has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of Inotiv in a report on Monday, September 20th. They set a buy rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Inotiv from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $59.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 12th.
Shares of NOTV opened at $53.44 on Wednesday. Inotiv has a 1-year low of $7.14 and a 1-year high of $60.66. The company has a 50-day moving average of $44.26 and a 200 day moving average of $34.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $851.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -133.60, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.00.
About Inotiv
Inotiv, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical development company, which engages in the provision of drug discovery, development services, and analytical instruments. The firm operates through the following business segments: Contract Research Services and Research Products. The Contract Research Services segment provides screening and pharmacological testing, preclinical safety testing, formulation development, regulatory compliance, and quality control testing.
