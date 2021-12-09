Insider Buying: LifeMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFMD) Director Acquires 294,118 Shares of Stock

LifeMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFMD) Director Bertrand Velge purchased 294,118 shares of LifeMD stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $0.17 per share, with a total value of $50,000.06. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Bertrand Velge also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, December 7th, Bertrand Velge acquired 25,000 shares of LifeMD stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.54 per share, with a total value of $113,500.00.

On Friday, December 3rd, Bertrand Velge acquired 110,000 shares of LifeMD stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.91 per share, with a total value of $430,100.00.

On Wednesday, September 22nd, Bertrand Velge acquired 96,923 shares of LifeMD stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $0.65 per share, with a total value of $62,999.95.

LifeMD stock opened at $4.88 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.29. The stock has a market cap of $149.29 million, a P/E ratio of -1.16 and a beta of 0.69. LifeMD, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.70 and a 1 year high of $33.02.

LifeMD (NASDAQ:LFMD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $0.13. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.65) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that LifeMD, Inc. will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LFMD. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of LifeMD in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of LifeMD in the third quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of LifeMD by 500.0% in the second quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL acquired a new position in LifeMD during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $76,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in LifeMD during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $91,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.57% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on LFMD shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of LifeMD from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BTIG Research decreased their price target on shares of LifeMD from $30.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of LifeMD in a research note on Monday, October 4th.

About LifeMD

LifeMD, Inc is a telehealth company, which engages in offering portfolio of direct-to-patient products and services. It combines virtual medical treatment with prescription medications and over-the-counter products. The firm’s network of licensed physicians offers telemedicine services and direct-to-consumer pharmacy to consumers across the United States.

