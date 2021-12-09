Insider Buying: PEDEVCO Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:PED) CEO Purchases $212,000.00 in Stock

PEDEVCO Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:PED) CEO Simon G. Kukes acquired 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.06 per share, for a total transaction of $212,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Simon G. Kukes also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 15th, Simon G. Kukes bought 100,000 shares of PEDEVCO stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.41 per share, for a total transaction of $141,000.00.

PEDEVCO stock opened at $1.21 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.90 and a beta of 1.02. PEDEVCO Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $0.93 and a fifty-two week high of $3.50.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PED. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PEDEVCO in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of PEDEVCO in the second quarter valued at $62,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of PEDEVCO by 72.9% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 60,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 25,510 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of PEDEVCO in the second quarter valued at $97,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of PEDEVCO by 152.9% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 65,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 39,639 shares in the last quarter. 7.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About PEDEVCO

PEDEVCO Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development and production of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It focuses on oil and natural gas shale plays and conventional oil and natural gas plays. The company was founded by Frank C. Ingriselli in September 2000 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

