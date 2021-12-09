Insider Selling: BioAtla, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCAB) CFO Sells 4,599 Shares of Stock

BioAtla, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCAB) CFO Richard A. Waldron sold 4,599 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.89, for a total value of $109,870.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

BCAB stock opened at $23.41 on Thursday. BioAtla, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.38 and a 1 year high of $76.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $27.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.62.

BioAtla (NASDAQ:BCAB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.64) by ($0.04). On average, equities research analysts expect that BioAtla, Inc. will post -2.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC lifted its position in BioAtla by 16.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,746,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,175,000 after purchasing an additional 669,358 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in BioAtla by 72.5% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,729,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,918,000 after purchasing an additional 727,103 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of BioAtla by 16.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,270,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,410,000 after acquiring an additional 178,914 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of BioAtla by 4.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,047,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,410,000 after acquiring an additional 43,841 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perceptive Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of BioAtla by 24.0% in the third quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 850,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,025,000 after acquiring an additional 164,507 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.26% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised BioAtla from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.20.

BioAtla Company Profile

BioAtla, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops specific and selective antibody-based therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers. Its lead product candidate is BA3011, a conditionally active biologic (CAB) antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for soft tissue and bone sarcoma tumors, non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), and other tumor types.

