Insider Selling: Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. (NYSE:BBW) Insider Sells 65,686 Shares of Stock

Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. (NYSE:BBW) insider Jennifer Kretchmar sold 65,686 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.81, for a total value of $1,432,611.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

NYSE BBW traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $21.31. The company had a trading volume of 533,120 shares, compared to its average volume of 404,858. Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.90 and a 52 week high of $23.34. The company’s 50 day moving average is $17.26. The company has a market capitalization of $342.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.82 and a beta of 1.95.

Build-A-Bear Workshop (NYSE:BBW) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.55. Build-A-Bear Workshop had a return on equity of 38.80% and a net margin of 8.52%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.11 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a special dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th.

Build-A-Bear Workshop announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, November 30th that allows the company to buyback $25.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the specialty retailer to reacquire up to 9.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Build-A-Bear Workshop from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop by 1,044.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,198 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 2,006 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop during the 3rd quarter valued at about $62,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop during the 2nd quarter valued at about $174,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop by 4,485.1% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,775 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $183,000 after acquiring an additional 10,540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop during the 2nd quarter valued at about $248,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.80% of the company’s stock.

About Build-A-Bear Workshop

Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc operates as a multi-channel retailer, which offers interactive retail-entertainment experience. It operates through following segments: Direct-To-Consumer, Commercial, and International Franchising. The Direct-To-Consumer segment offers company-owned retail stores located in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Denmark, China, and e-commerce sites.

