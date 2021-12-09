Insider Selling: Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC) Insider Sells $4,539,500.00 in Stock

Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC) insider Thomas W. Smith sold 7,000 shares of Credit Acceptance stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $648.50, for a total transaction of $4,539,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

CACC stock opened at $652.04 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 21.99, a quick ratio of 21.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. The firm has a market cap of $9.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.03 and a beta of 1.16. Credit Acceptance Co. has a 12-month low of $320.19 and a 12-month high of $703.27. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $635.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $554.48.

Get Credit Acceptance alerts:

Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The credit services provider reported $15.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $13.45 by $2.34. The company had revenue of $470.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $461.37 million. Credit Acceptance had a return on equity of 35.64% and a net margin of 49.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $9.36 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Credit Acceptance Co. will post 51.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CACC. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Credit Acceptance from $295.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “market underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Credit Acceptance from $470.00 to $519.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Credit Acceptance from $380.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Credit Acceptance from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $611.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $460.80.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp purchased a new stake in Credit Acceptance in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,952,000. Chatham Capital Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Credit Acceptance in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Credit Acceptance in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Credit Acceptance by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 75,571 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $34,318,000 after acquiring an additional 2,751 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Endowment Management LP raised its stake in shares of Credit Acceptance by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Global Endowment Management LP now owns 35,694 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $16,208,000 after acquiring an additional 848 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.02% of the company’s stock.

About Credit Acceptance

Credit Acceptance Corp. engages in the provision of dealer financing programs that enables automobile dealers to sell vehicles to consumers, regardless of its credit history. Its financing programs are offered through a nationwide network of automobile dealers who benefit from sales of vehicles to consumers.

Read More: What is meant by buying and selling pressure?

Receive News & Ratings for Credit Acceptance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Credit Acceptance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.