Insider Selling: Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) Director Sells 876 Shares of Stock

Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) Director Patricia Filikrushel sold 876 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.34, for a total value of $194,769.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of DG stock traded up $1.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $222.52. 40,247 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,923,795. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $219.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $220.01. Dollar General Co. has a 1-year low of $173.50 and a 1-year high of $239.35. The company has a market cap of $51.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Get Dollar General alerts:

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.07. Dollar General had a return on equity of 38.74% and a net margin of 7.19%. The company had revenue of $8.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.50 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Dollar General Co. will post 10.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dollar General declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, December 2nd that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 3.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 4th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 3rd. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.45%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on DG shares. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$245.00 target price on shares of Dollar General in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Dollar General from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on Dollar General from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. OTR Global lowered Dollar General to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Dollar General from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $244.17.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DG. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in Dollar General by 335.7% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 122 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in Dollar General in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in Dollar General in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. RE Advisers Corp bought a new stake in Dollar General in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Dollar General in the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

Dollar General Company Profile

Dollar General Corp. engages in the operation of merchandise stores. Its offerings include food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares, and seasonal items. It sells brands including Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg’s, General Mills, and PepsiCo The company was founded by J.

Recommended Story: How does a reverse stock split work?

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.