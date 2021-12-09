Insider Selling: Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULCC) CEO Sells 75,000 Shares of Stock

Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULCC) CEO Barry Biffle sold 75,000 shares of Frontier Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.96, for a total transaction of $1,047,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ ULCC opened at $14.26 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $15.78 and a 200 day moving average of $16.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $12.89 and a one year high of $22.70.

Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $630.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $597.94 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. will post -1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Frontier Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $139,911,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Frontier Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $63,449,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Frontier Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,622,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Frontier Group by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,346,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,055,000 after acquiring an additional 147,205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new position in Frontier Group in the second quarter valued at about $33,688,000. 17.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on ULCC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Frontier Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Frontier Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Frontier Group from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Frontier Group from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.60.

About Frontier Group

Frontier Group Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of passenger airline. It offers flights throughout the United States and selected international Mexico, and the Caribbean. The company was founded on September 2013 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

