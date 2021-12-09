Insider Selling: HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBI) CEO Sells 779 Shares of Stock

HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBI) CEO Dana L. Stonestreet sold 779 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.40, for a total value of $23,681.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

HTBI stock traded up $0.13 during trading on Thursday, hitting $30.29. 65,175 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 51,518. The firm has a market capitalization of $494.21 million, a PE ratio of 24.43 and a beta of 0.63. HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.36 and a 1 year high of $32.28. The company has a 50-day moving average of $29.92 and a 200-day moving average of $28.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Get HomeTrust Bancshares alerts:

HomeTrust Bancshares (NASDAQ:HTBI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $38.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.60 million. HomeTrust Bancshares had a return on equity of 9.02% and a net margin of 12.85%. Sell-side analysts expect that HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 18th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This is a positive change from HomeTrust Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 17th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. HomeTrust Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.03%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FJ Capital Management LLC raised its position in HomeTrust Bancshares by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 910,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,468,000 after purchasing an additional 63,000 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in HomeTrust Bancshares by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 677,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,960,000 after purchasing an additional 18,500 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 331,472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,248,000 after acquiring an additional 17,397 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 270,621 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,571,000 after acquiring an additional 953 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 115,321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,218,000 after acquiring an additional 6,722 shares in the last quarter. 60.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded HomeTrust Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded HomeTrust Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th.

About HomeTrust Bancshares

HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which offers deposit accounts for individuals, businesses, and nonprofit organizations for HomeTrust Bank. It involves in attracting deposits, including savings money market, demand accounts, and certificates of deposit from the general public.

Further Reading: Straddles

Receive News & Ratings for HomeTrust Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HomeTrust Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.