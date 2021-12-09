Insider Selling: Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN) CEO Sells 17,000 Shares of Stock

Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN) CEO James H. Roth sold 17,000 shares of Huron Consulting Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.59, for a total transaction of $809,030.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

HURN opened at $48.82 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.03 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $50.67. Huron Consulting Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $44.33 and a 52-week high of $61.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.49.

Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The business services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $224.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $230.08 million. Huron Consulting Group had a net margin of 2.98% and a return on equity of 9.21%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Huron Consulting Group Inc. will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on HURN shares. TheStreet raised shares of Huron Consulting Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Huron Consulting Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.00.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 2.3% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 214,718 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,554,000 after buying an additional 4,815 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 183.0% in the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 27,852 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,369,000 after buying an additional 18,011 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 8.7% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 314,285 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $15,834,000 after buying an additional 25,278 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 15.5% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 147,507 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,261,000 after buying an additional 19,840 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 111.5% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,214,893 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $59,712,000 after buying an additional 640,341 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.52% of the company’s stock.

Huron Consulting Group Company Profile

Huron Consulting Group, Inc engages in the provision of operational and financial consulting services. It operates through the following business segments: Healthcare, Business Advisory, and Education. The Healthcare segment provides advisory services in the areas of care transformation, financial and operational excellence, technology and analytics, and leadership development to national and regional hospitals and integrated health systems, academic medical centers, community hospitals, and medical groups.

