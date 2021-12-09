Insider Selling: Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Insider Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) insider Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.40, for a total value of $1,592,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Juan Andres also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, December 6th, Juan Andres sold 15,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.60, for a total value of $4,209,000.00.
- On Friday, November 26th, Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.62, for a total value of $1,598,100.00.
- On Monday, November 29th, Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.38, for a total value of $1,851,900.00.
- On Wednesday, November 24th, Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.01, for a total value of $1,365,050.00.
- On Monday, November 22nd, Juan Andres sold 15,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.18, for a total value of $4,022,700.00.
- On Friday, November 19th, Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.71, for a total value of $1,328,550.00.
- On Wednesday, November 17th, Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.57, for a total value of $1,172,850.00.
- On Monday, November 15th, Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.01, for a total value of $1,155,050.00.
- On Wednesday, November 10th, Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total value of $1,150,000.00.
- On Friday, November 5th, Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $1,200,000.00.
Shares of NASDAQ:MRNA opened at $283.40 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $302.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $312.72. Moderna, Inc. has a 52 week low of $102.66 and a 52 week high of $497.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.38, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MRNA. Coatue Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Moderna by 388.3% in the second quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 6,140,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,442,990,000 after purchasing an additional 4,883,219 shares during the period. Lone Pine Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Moderna during the second quarter valued at approximately $937,781,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Moderna by 71.6% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,759,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,210,437,000 after acquiring an additional 2,404,103 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Moderna by 94.9% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,188,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $749,223,000 after acquiring an additional 1,552,925 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Moderna by 30,664.5% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,514,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,886,000 after acquiring an additional 1,509,612 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.10% of the company’s stock.
Several brokerages have recently commented on MRNA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Moderna in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. They set a “sell” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Moderna in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $304.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $395.00 price target on shares of Moderna in a research report on Friday, November 5th. SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of Moderna from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Moderna to $348.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Moderna presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $244.31.
About Moderna
Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.
