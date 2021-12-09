Insider Selling: Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Insider Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) insider Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.40, for a total value of $1,592,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Juan Andres also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 6th, Juan Andres sold 15,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.60, for a total value of $4,209,000.00.

On Friday, November 26th, Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.62, for a total value of $1,598,100.00.

On Monday, November 29th, Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.38, for a total value of $1,851,900.00.

On Wednesday, November 24th, Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.01, for a total value of $1,365,050.00.

On Monday, November 22nd, Juan Andres sold 15,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.18, for a total value of $4,022,700.00.

On Friday, November 19th, Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.71, for a total value of $1,328,550.00.

On Wednesday, November 17th, Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.57, for a total value of $1,172,850.00.

On Monday, November 15th, Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.01, for a total value of $1,155,050.00.

On Wednesday, November 10th, Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total value of $1,150,000.00.

On Friday, November 5th, Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $1,200,000.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:MRNA opened at $283.40 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $302.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $312.72. Moderna, Inc. has a 52 week low of $102.66 and a 52 week high of $497.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.38, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $7.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $9.49 by ($1.79). Moderna had a net margin of 59.69% and a return on equity of 121.61%. The firm had revenue of $4.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.59) EPS. Moderna’s revenue for the quarter was up 3065.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Moderna, Inc. will post 26.58 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MRNA. Coatue Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Moderna by 388.3% in the second quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 6,140,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,442,990,000 after purchasing an additional 4,883,219 shares during the period. Lone Pine Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Moderna during the second quarter valued at approximately $937,781,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Moderna by 71.6% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,759,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,210,437,000 after acquiring an additional 2,404,103 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Moderna by 94.9% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,188,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $749,223,000 after acquiring an additional 1,552,925 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Moderna by 30,664.5% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,514,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,886,000 after acquiring an additional 1,509,612 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.10% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MRNA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Moderna in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. They set a “sell” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Moderna in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $304.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $395.00 price target on shares of Moderna in a research report on Friday, November 5th. SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of Moderna from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Moderna to $348.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Moderna presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $244.31.

About Moderna

Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

