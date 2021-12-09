Insider Selling: Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) President Sells $3,012,900.00 in Stock

Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) President Stephen Hoge sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.29, for a total value of $3,012,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Stephen Hoge also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Moderna alerts:

On Monday, November 15th, Stephen Hoge sold 15,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.01, for a total value of $3,465,150.00.

On Friday, November 12th, Stephen Hoge sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.86, for a total value of $1,129,300.00.

On Wednesday, November 3rd, Stephen Hoge sold 10,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total value of $3,500,000.00.

On Monday, October 25th, Stephen Hoge sold 20,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $331.80, for a total value of $6,636,000.00.

On Wednesday, October 13th, Stephen Hoge sold 15,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.90, for a total value of $4,723,500.00.

On Monday, October 4th, Stephen Hoge sold 20,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.54, for a total value of $6,150,800.00.

On Friday, September 24th, Stephen Hoge sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $448.04, for a total value of $2,240,200.00.

On Monday, September 13th, Stephen Hoge sold 20,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $447.41, for a total value of $8,948,200.00.

Shares of Moderna stock opened at $283.40 on Thursday. Moderna, Inc. has a one year low of $102.66 and a one year high of $497.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $302.89 and its 200 day moving average is $312.72. The stock has a market cap of $114.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.35.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $7.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.49 by ($1.79). Moderna had a return on equity of 121.61% and a net margin of 59.69%. The company had revenue of $4.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.59) earnings per share. Moderna’s revenue for the quarter was up 3065.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Moderna, Inc. will post 26.58 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Moderna to $348.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $395.00 price objective on shares of Moderna in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Moderna from $337.00 to $313.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. TheStreet upgraded Moderna from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Cowen began coverage on Moderna in a report on Monday. They set a “market perform” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $244.31.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MRNA. Coatue Management LLC grew its position in shares of Moderna by 388.3% during the second quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 6,140,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,442,990,000 after purchasing an additional 4,883,219 shares in the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Moderna during the second quarter valued at about $937,781,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Moderna by 71.6% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,759,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,210,437,000 after purchasing an additional 2,404,103 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Moderna by 94.9% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,188,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $749,223,000 after purchasing an additional 1,552,925 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Moderna by 30,664.5% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,514,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,886,000 after purchasing an additional 1,509,612 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.10% of the company’s stock.

Moderna Company Profile

Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

See Also: S&P/TSX Index

Receive News & Ratings for Moderna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moderna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.