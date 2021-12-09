Insider Selling: Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) President Sells $3,012,900.00 in Stock

Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) President Stephen Hoge sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.29, for a total value of $3,012,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
Stephen Hoge also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, November 15th, Stephen Hoge sold 15,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.01, for a total value of $3,465,150.00.
- On Friday, November 12th, Stephen Hoge sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.86, for a total value of $1,129,300.00.
- On Wednesday, November 3rd, Stephen Hoge sold 10,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total value of $3,500,000.00.
- On Monday, October 25th, Stephen Hoge sold 20,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $331.80, for a total value of $6,636,000.00.
- On Wednesday, October 13th, Stephen Hoge sold 15,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.90, for a total value of $4,723,500.00.
- On Monday, October 4th, Stephen Hoge sold 20,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.54, for a total value of $6,150,800.00.
- On Friday, September 24th, Stephen Hoge sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $448.04, for a total value of $2,240,200.00.
- On Monday, September 13th, Stephen Hoge sold 20,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $447.41, for a total value of $8,948,200.00.
Shares of Moderna stock opened at $283.40 on Thursday. Moderna, Inc. has a one year low of $102.66 and a one year high of $497.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $302.89 and its 200 day moving average is $312.72. The stock has a market cap of $114.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.35.
Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Moderna to $348.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $395.00 price objective on shares of Moderna in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Moderna from $337.00 to $313.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. TheStreet upgraded Moderna from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Cowen began coverage on Moderna in a report on Monday. They set a “market perform” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $244.31.
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MRNA. Coatue Management LLC grew its position in shares of Moderna by 388.3% during the second quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 6,140,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,442,990,000 after purchasing an additional 4,883,219 shares in the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Moderna during the second quarter valued at about $937,781,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Moderna by 71.6% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,759,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,210,437,000 after purchasing an additional 2,404,103 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Moderna by 94.9% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,188,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $749,223,000 after purchasing an additional 1,552,925 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Moderna by 30,664.5% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,514,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,886,000 after purchasing an additional 1,509,612 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.10% of the company’s stock.
Moderna Company Profile
Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.
