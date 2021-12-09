Insider Selling: National Research Co. (NASDAQ:NRC) Major Shareholder Sells 11,343 Shares of Stock

National Research Co. (NASDAQ:NRC) major shareholder Amandla Mk Trust sold 11,343 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.01, for a total transaction of $487,862.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Amandla Mk Trust also recently made the following trade(s):

Get National Research alerts:

On Friday, December 3rd, Amandla Mk Trust sold 118,631 shares of National Research stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.44, for a total transaction of $5,034,699.64.

On Friday, November 5th, Amandla Mk Trust sold 100 shares of National Research stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.00, for a total transaction of $4,900.00.

On Wednesday, November 3rd, Amandla Mk Trust sold 50,000 shares of National Research stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.06, for a total transaction of $2,503,000.00.

Shares of NASDAQ NRC opened at $41.64 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.86. The company has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.53 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a fifty day moving average of $44.25. National Research Co. has a 52-week low of $39.27 and a 52-week high of $55.67.

National Research (NASDAQ:NRC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter. National Research had a net margin of 24.96% and a return on equity of 48.54%. The firm had revenue of $37.77 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 30th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 29th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. National Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.04%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NRC. Bridgewater Associates LP purchased a new stake in National Research in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,062,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of National Research in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $321,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of National Research by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 248,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,420,000 after purchasing an additional 11,496 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of National Research by 63.7% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 18,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $849,000 after purchasing an additional 7,194 shares during the period. Finally, Spears Abacus Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of National Research in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $241,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.82% of the company’s stock.

About National Research

National Research Corp. engages in the provision of analytics and insights that facilitate patient, employee, and customer retention. It offers solutions that address specific needs around market insight, experience, transparency, and governance for healthcare providers, payers, and other healthcare organizations.

Featured Article: Understanding Average Daily Trade Volume



Receive News & Ratings for National Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.