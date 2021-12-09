Insider Selling: Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD) Director Sells 220 Shares of Stock

Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD) Director Thomas E. Schodorf sold 220 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.50, for a total transaction of $26,510.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of RPD opened at $119.05 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $6.72 billion, a PE ratio of -49.40 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $124.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $112.55. Rapid7, Inc. has a 1-year low of $70.19 and a 1-year high of $145.00.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.62. Rapid7 had a negative net margin of 26.29% and a negative return on equity of 177.30%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.34) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Rapid7, Inc. will post -1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RPD. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rapid7 in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,511,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in Rapid7 by 94.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 55,676 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,269,000 after buying an additional 26,986 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Rapid7 by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,348,851 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $127,642,000 after purchasing an additional 40,495 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Rapid7 by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 19,454 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,841,000 after acquiring an additional 836 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Rapid7 during the 2nd quarter worth about $304,000. 99.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on RPD shares. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Rapid7 from $141.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Rapid7 from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Rapid7 from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $154.00 target price on shares of Rapid7 in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Rapid7 from $130.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.53.

About Rapid7

Rapid7, Inc engages in the provision of cyber security analytics and automation services. Its products include Metasploit, Nexpose, AppSpider, tCell by Rapid7, as well as insight platforms such as InsightDR, InsightIVM, InsightAppSec, InsightConnect, and InsightOps. It also offers security and product consulting services.

