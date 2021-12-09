Insider Selling: Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD) Director Sells 220 Shares of Stock

Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD) Director Thomas E. Schodorf sold 220 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.50, for a total transaction of $26,510.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
Shares of RPD opened at $119.05 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $6.72 billion, a PE ratio of -49.40 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $124.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $112.55. Rapid7, Inc. has a 1-year low of $70.19 and a 1-year high of $145.00.
Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.62. Rapid7 had a negative net margin of 26.29% and a negative return on equity of 177.30%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.34) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Rapid7, Inc. will post -1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of equities analysts have commented on RPD shares. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Rapid7 from $141.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Rapid7 from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Rapid7 from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $154.00 target price on shares of Rapid7 in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Rapid7 from $130.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.53.
About Rapid7
Rapid7, Inc engages in the provision of cyber security analytics and automation services. Its products include Metasploit, Nexpose, AppSpider, tCell by Rapid7, as well as insight platforms such as InsightDR, InsightIVM, InsightAppSec, InsightConnect, and InsightOps. It also offers security and product consulting services.
