Insider Selling: Suburban Propane Partners, L.P. (NYSE:SPH) VP Sells $74,550.00 in Stock

Suburban Propane Partners, L.P. (NYSE:SPH) VP Michael A. Schueler sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.91, for a total transaction of $74,550.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of SPH stock opened at $14.82 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $933.13 million, a P/E ratio of 7.56 and a beta of 0.68. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $15.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.34. Suburban Propane Partners, L.P. has a 52 week low of $14.06 and a 52 week high of $16.45.

Suburban Propane Partners (NYSE:SPH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The energy company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.49. Suburban Propane Partners had a net margin of 9.53% and a return on equity of 27.94%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.66) EPS. Analysts forecast that Suburban Propane Partners, L.P. will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.325 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 1st. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.77%. Suburban Propane Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.33%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new stake in shares of Suburban Propane Partners in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA acquired a new stake in shares of Suburban Propane Partners in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Suburban Propane Partners in the second quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Suburban Propane Partners in the third quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Suburban Propane Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Suburban Propane Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th.

Suburban Propane Partners Company Profile

Suburban Propane Partners LP engages in the distribution of propane, renewable propane, fuel oil and refined fuels. It operates through the following business segments: Propane; Fuel Oil and Refined Fuels; Natural Gas and Electricity; and All Other. The Propane segment engages in natural gas processing and petroleum refining.

