Insider Selling: Vertex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERX) Director Sells 12,000 Shares of Stock

Vertex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERX) Director John Richard Stamm sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.88, for a total transaction of $202,560.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of Vertex stock opened at $18.62 on Thursday. Vertex, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.06 and a 1 year high of $39.71. The stock has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,862.00 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $19.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.55.

Vertex (NASDAQ:VERX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.03. Vertex had a negative net margin of 0.15% and a positive return on equity of 12.37%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.31) EPS. Research analysts predict that Vertex, Inc. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on VERX. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Vertex in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of Vertex from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, October 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vertex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 20th. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Vertex in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.00.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VERX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Vertex by 50.2% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,769,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,754,000 after buying an additional 926,044 shares in the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vertex in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $15,304,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Vertex by 32.0% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,681,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,836,000 after purchasing an additional 649,743 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of Vertex by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 630,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,208,000 after purchasing an additional 315,282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in shares of Vertex by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,315,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,745,000 after purchasing an additional 300,419 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.75% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Company Profile

Vertex, Inc provides tax technology solutions for corporations in retail, communication, leasing, and manufacturing industries in the United States and internationally. It offers tax determination, compliance and reporting, tax data management, document management, pre-built integration, and industry-specific solutions.

