Insider Selling: Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Major Shareholder Sells 573,955 Shares of Stock

Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 573,955 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.83, for a total value of $79,682,172.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of WMT opened at $137.15 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $382.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.51. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $143.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $143.32. Walmart Inc. has a twelve month low of $126.28 and a twelve month high of $152.57.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $140.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.26 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 20.30% and a net margin of 1.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.34 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current year.

WMT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. MKM Partners upgraded Walmart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $156.00 to $166.00 in a research report on Friday, November 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Walmart from $184.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Walmart in a report on Friday, November 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $166.00 price target on the stock. Cowen upped their price target on Walmart from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Walmart from $160.00 to $155.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $170.20.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in Walmart by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 85,950 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $11,975,000 after purchasing an additional 1,248 shares in the last quarter. TLW Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Walmart by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. TLW Wealth Management LLC now owns 57,810 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $8,058,000 after purchasing an additional 1,929 shares in the last quarter. Homrich & Berg increased its holdings in Walmart by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 44,144 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $6,153,000 after purchasing an additional 3,206 shares in the last quarter. JB Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Walmart in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,191,000. Finally, Aspen Investment Management Inc increased its holdings in Walmart by 19.8% in the 3rd quarter. Aspen Investment Management Inc now owns 17,066 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,379,000 after purchasing an additional 2,826 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.38% of the company’s stock.

About Walmart

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

