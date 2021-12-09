Insider Selling: WideOpenWest, Inc. (NYSE:WOW) Insider Sells 2,000 Shares of Stock

WideOpenWest, Inc. (NYSE:WOW) insider David Brunick sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $40,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

David Brunick also recently made the following trade(s):

Get WideOpenWest alerts:

On Thursday, November 4th, David Brunick sold 200 shares of WideOpenWest stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $4,000.00.

On Friday, October 1st, David Brunick sold 2,000 shares of WideOpenWest stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $40,000.00.

Shares of NYSE WOW opened at $18.73 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $19.68 and a 200 day moving average of $19.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.47. WideOpenWest, Inc. has a one year low of $8.45 and a one year high of $23.92.

WideOpenWest (NYSE:WOW) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $6.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $6.04. The business had revenue of $267.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $254.14 million. WideOpenWest had a net margin of 47.86% and a negative return on equity of 14.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.11 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that WideOpenWest, Inc. will post 0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of WideOpenWest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, WideOpenWest presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mirova lifted its position in WideOpenWest by 18.9% in the second quarter. Mirova now owns 4,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 639 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC lifted its position in WideOpenWest by 4.0% in the third quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 17,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 671 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in WideOpenWest by 12.2% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 904 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in WideOpenWest by 89.5% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 1,568 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of WideOpenWest by 71.8% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,885 shares in the last quarter. 80.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About WideOpenWest

WideOpenWest, Inc engages in the provision of internet, cable television, and voice over IP-based services to residential and business customers. Its products include high-speed data, video, and telephony. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

Further Reading: Google Finance Portfolio Workaround



Receive News & Ratings for WideOpenWest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WideOpenWest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.