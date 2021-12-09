Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.98 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT) to post earnings per share of $1.98 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Insight Enterprises’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.99 and the lowest is $1.97. Insight Enterprises reported earnings of $1.76 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Insight Enterprises will report full year earnings of $7.05 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.05 to $7.06. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $7.63 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.45 to $7.72. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Insight Enterprises.

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The software maker reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.19. Insight Enterprises had a return on equity of 17.39% and a net margin of 2.30%. The firm had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.38 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have recently commented on NSIT. Barrington Research raised their price objective on Insight Enterprises from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Insight Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday.

Insight Enterprises stock opened at $101.98 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $98.32 and its 200-day moving average is $98.65. The company has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.42. Insight Enterprises has a 12 month low of $71.58 and a 12 month high of $107.86.

In other news, CEO Kenneth T. Lamneck sold 1,000 shares of Insight Enterprises stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.00, for a total transaction of $97,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Kenneth T. Lamneck sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.94, for a total value of $311,820.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 37,232 shares of company stock worth $3,837,561. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Insight Enterprises in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Insight Enterprises by 10,533.3% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 319 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Insight Enterprises during the second quarter worth $32,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Insight Enterprises in the second quarter worth $37,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Insight Enterprises by 112.5% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 442 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter.

Insight Enterprises Company Profile

Insight Enterprises, Inc is a global provider of information technology, services, and cloud solutions to worldwide enterprises, governments, schools, and healthcare organizations. It helps businesses define, architect, implement, and manage Intelligent Technology Solutions in North America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and Asia-Pacific.

